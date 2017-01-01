Invest automatically

Save for retirement every time you're paid

Investing can be easy, we promise.

1. Set Contribution Percentage

Save a percentage of your income each time you're paid

2. Invest What You Have

We utilize ETFs to invest your money across up to 28,000 stocks and bonds

3. Track your performance

Monitor the investments in your portfolio at any time

The way we work has changed.
So has getting paid.

Whether you're paid weekly, monthly, or as a contract opens and closes, Vault makes it easy to invest at a pace that's comfortable for you.

Smart Portfolios

When investing, diversification helps maximize your chances for return while reducing overall risk. Vault invests your money across 28,000 stocks and bonds to achieve an ideal portfolio balance.

Pricing & Plans

$1 month

accounts under $5,000

When your balance exceeds
$5,000, pay only 0.25% per year

  1. The Pre-Tax IRA
    Traditional IRA

    If you want to save on taxes by saving for retirement.

  2. The Self-Employed IRA
    SEP IRA

    Entrepreneurs, freelancers, independent contractors and on-demand workers who want to make tax-deductible investments.

  3. The Post-Tax IRA
    Roth IRA

    If you want to save on taxes during retirement or have access to your investments in a pinch.

    Traditional IRA

    • Your contributions are likely tax deductible; withdrawals are taxed in retirement

    • Contribute up to $5,500 or $6,500 if age 50 or older

    • Withdrawals made before age 59½ are subject to penalties

    • No income limits

    • Perfect for: If you want to save on taxes by saving for retirement
    SEP IRA

    • High contribution limits; contribute up to 25% of your annual income or $54,000, whichever is less

    • Your contributions are likely tax deductible; withdrawals are taxed in retirement

    • Withdrawals made before age 59½ are subject to penalties

    • You must be self-employed or file your taxes as a 1099 contractor

    • Perfect for: Entrepreneurs, freelancers, independent contractors and on-demand workers who want to make tax-deductible investments
    Roth IRA

    • Contributions and earnings grow tax-free

    • No early-withdrawal penalties on contributions

    • Contribute up to $5,500 or $6,500 if age 50 or older

    • Contributions are limited once you make more than $118,000 annually.

    • You must earn an income to qualify

    • Perfect for: If you want to save on taxes by saving for retirement

